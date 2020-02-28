Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.19.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Institutional investors own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

SAR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.36 million, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.66. Saratoga Investment has a twelve month low of $22.07 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.51.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.79. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 68.38% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Saratoga Investment will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.17%.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

