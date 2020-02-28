Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target Cut to $160.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $172.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 52.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.95.

NASDAQ SRPT traded down $2.82 on Friday, hitting $104.85. 32,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,935. The company has a quick ratio of 5.54, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Sarepta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $158.80. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $121.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.04.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $100.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.10 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.77% and a negative return on equity of 62.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CFO Sandesh Mahatme sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $15,687,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,329,499. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Cumbo sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total value of $5,271,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,742,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,921 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

