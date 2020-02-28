savedroid Price Tops $0.0001 (SVD)

savedroid (CURRENCY:SVD) traded up 27% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 28th. One savedroid token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Cobinhood. Over the last week, savedroid has traded 40.6% lower against the dollar. savedroid has a market capitalization of $247,536.00 and approximately $46.00 worth of savedroid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00054959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00520265 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $584.37 or 0.06712694 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00066705 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029177 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005479 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003562 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011656 BTC.

About savedroid

savedroid (CRYPTO:SVD) is a token. It launched on December 13th, 2017. savedroid’s total supply is 6,997,578,543 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,688,339,238 tokens. The Reddit community for savedroid is /r/savedroid_ico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. savedroid’s official Twitter account is @savedroid and its Facebook page is accessible here. savedroid’s official message board is medium.com/@ico_8796. savedroid’s official website is ico.savedroid.com.

Buying and Selling savedroid

savedroid can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, Tidex, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as savedroid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade savedroid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase savedroid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

