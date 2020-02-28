Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,408 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.83. 9,765,607 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,991. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $65.19 and a 1-year high of $81.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

