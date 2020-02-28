Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,250 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AFLAC by 858.5% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AFLAC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AFLAC alerts:

AFL traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,887,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,545. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.92 and a 52 week high of $57.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.16 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a boost from AFLAC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of AFLAC in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AFLAC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on AFLAC from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.82.

In other AFLAC news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $1,243,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,394,079.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Williams, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $100,681.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,430 shares of company stock worth $2,200,540. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for AFLAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AFLAC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.