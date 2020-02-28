Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $16,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.79.

ITW stock traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.78. 2,841,985 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,335,737. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.92 and a 52 week high of $190.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.23.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

