Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $17.39 Million Stock Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 154,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $17,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 360.8% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 5,740.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cfra lifted their price target on Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Allstate to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Allstate from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

ALL stock traded down $4.67 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.25. 4,175,071 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,699,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $92.24 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.89.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 10.85%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 19.18%.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.