Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,245 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 19,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Investment Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

NYSE:XOM traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,439,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,976,857. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total value of $668,338.65. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.