Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $224,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in United Technologies by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 159,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,957,000 after buying an additional 96,000 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $363,000. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in United Technologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 405,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,789,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.27.

Shares of UTX stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.59. 12,341,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,456,598. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.43 and its 200-day moving average is $143.41. The company has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $121.48 and a fifty-two week high of $158.44.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. United Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

