Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,208 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,854,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after acquiring an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after acquiring an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Hexavest Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 208,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $47,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine cut Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 target price on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.41.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $4.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.77. 6,726,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,373. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $239.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

