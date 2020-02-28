Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 16,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.50. 5,049,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,276. The business has a fifty day moving average of $119.61 and a 200 day moving average of $115.23. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $102.28 and a 1-year high of $121.71.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

