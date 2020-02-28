Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $585.00 to $584.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.33.

NYSE:BLK traded down $12.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $463.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,971. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.53. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.54 and a 12 month high of $576.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $540.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.38.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.79% and a return on equity of 14.05%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

In related news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total value of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,381 shares of company stock valued at $60,691,912 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

