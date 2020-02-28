Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Clorox worth $10,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,868.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $9.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,695,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.40. Clorox Co has a one year low of $144.12 and a one year high of $174.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $160.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a return on equity of 133.50% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clorox Co will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.09%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cfra reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Clorox from $147.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Clorox in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.23.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.