Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $13,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COST. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,422 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 2,786 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $587,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares in the company, valued at $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COST traded down $11.99 on Friday, reaching $281.14. The company had a trading volume of 7,090,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,080. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $309.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $325.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.90.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $303.83.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.