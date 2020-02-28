Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 1,650 Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 101,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,354,000 after purchasing an additional 53,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $175,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,060,167.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Conley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.46, for a total value of $881,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,236,995. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROP stock traded down $3.30 on Friday, reaching $351.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,082,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,793. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.82 and a 200-day moving average of $358.70. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $315.09 and a 12 month high of $395.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 32.94%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies Inc will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $368.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.00.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

