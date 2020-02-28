Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 5,365 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific comprises approximately 1.5% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $20,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 177.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $159.81. The company had a trading volume of 7,045,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,441. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $181.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.75. The stock has a market cap of $114.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. Union Pacific’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several research firms recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,406,573. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

