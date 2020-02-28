Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 6,670 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 22.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,670 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 45,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 147,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,192,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,033. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a twelve month low of $43.96 and a twelve month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This is an increase from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

