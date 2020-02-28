Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Sells 860 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Capital Planning Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

VO traded down $1.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,310,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,110. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.12. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $154.74 and a one year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

