Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Takes $14.93 Million Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 172,850 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,931,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Akamai Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 542 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.26.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,142,728.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,522 shares in the company, valued at $552,807.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AKAM traded down $2.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.51. 3,276,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,373,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $103.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.06.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.