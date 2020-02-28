Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,033 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $17,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Danaher by 2.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,984,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,023,000 after purchasing an additional 73,456 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Danaher by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,947,171 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $425,660,000 after purchasing an additional 129,650 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,812,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,734,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Danaher by 16.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after purchasing an additional 365,772 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,255,304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,734,000 after purchasing an additional 62,415 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $144.58. The company had a trading volume of 7,942,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,713. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62. The firm has a market cap of $105.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $123.50 and a 52-week high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Danaher’s payout ratio is 15.38%.

DHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

In related news, EVP Daniel L. Comas sold 79,364 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.50, for a total value of $12,817,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,242 shares in the company, valued at $19,580,583. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.