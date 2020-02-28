Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,882 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FTV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.92.

In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 14,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total transaction of $1,082,019.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,617.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $129,392.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,567.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,089 shares of company stock worth $11,074,434 over the last 90 days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FTV traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,770,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,881. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.55. Fortive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $89.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Fortive had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Corp will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s payout ratio is presently 8.05%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

