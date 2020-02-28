SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.30 Million

Brokerages expect SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) to post sales of $19.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SB One Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.90 million. SB One Bancorp reported sales of $18.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that SB One Bancorp will report full year sales of $77.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $76.80 million to $77.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $84.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SB One Bancorp.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 23.32%.

SBBX has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on SB One Bancorp in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,839 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,758,000 after acquiring an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. 43.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBBX opened at $22.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $221.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. SB One Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.48 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

SB One Bancorp Company Profile

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

