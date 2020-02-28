Scala Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24, TradeOgre and STEX. Scala has a total market capitalization of $297,225.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Scala has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011527 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.98 or 0.02524980 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00217488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00046784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128461 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala's total supply is 8,749,829,804 coins and its circulating supply is 8,623,829,804 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Scala's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network.

Buying and Selling Scala

Scala can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

