Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its stake in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 232,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,872 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,868,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,571,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,271,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,737,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,737 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Schlumberger by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,491,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,669 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,476,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $300,540,000 after purchasing an additional 209,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,776,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $232,227,000 after purchasing an additional 61,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SLB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,830,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370,777. The stock has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $25.45 and a 12 month high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.46.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.05%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.