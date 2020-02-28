Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 31.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 13,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 225,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after acquiring an additional 78,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 78,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 14,965 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapman Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen downgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.71.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at $487,333.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,563,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,490,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.53. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $26.82 and a 52-week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.77%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.05%.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.