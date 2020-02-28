Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by Busey Wealth Management

Busey Wealth Management cut its holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,696 shares during the quarter. Busey Wealth Management’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 90,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 15,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Regent Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajeev Sonthalia purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.24 per share, with a total value of $35,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,333.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $26.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.53. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52 week low of $26.82 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 136.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SLB. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $27.10 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

