Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Acquired by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.6% of AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $7,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,663,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,732,000 after purchasing an additional 106,673 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 602,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,275 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 443,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,231,000 after purchasing an additional 55,657 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 409,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,070,000 after purchasing an additional 34,744 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $89.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $75.62 and a twelve month high of $102.61.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

