Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,297 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,068. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

