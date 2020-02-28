Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Stock Holdings Lifted by PagnatoKarp Partners LLC

PagnatoKarp Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 269,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of PagnatoKarp Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC owned about 0.23% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $16,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.06. 2,063,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,975. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $61.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.