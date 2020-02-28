Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Stake Raised by AlphaStar Capital Management LLC

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,245 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,452.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 360.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $54.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.38. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

Read More: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.