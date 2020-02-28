Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,049,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 19.8% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Evermay Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $80,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,390,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $612,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,905,000. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.77. 73,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,570. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $65.19 and a 52-week high of $81.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.21.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

