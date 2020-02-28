SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) Short Interest Up 16.6% in February

SciPlay Corp (NASDAQ:SCPL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 495,600 shares, a growth of 16.6% from the January 30th total of 425,100 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SCPL stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 5.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $112.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.25 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine raised SciPlay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.90.

In other SciPlay news, Director M. Mendel Pinson acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.02 per share, with a total value of $45,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,523,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,728,000 after buying an additional 379,183 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,420,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SciPlay by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 45,186 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,462,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,167,000. 16.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

