Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.84. 108,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,563. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.48. Scor has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCRYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Scor Company Profile

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life segments. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, agriculture risks, and alternative solutions; business solutions; business ventures and partnerships; and direct insurance products on a business-to-business basis.

