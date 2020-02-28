Scotiabank Increases Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$1.75

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$1.30 to C$1.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TCW. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$1.24.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

TCW stock traded up C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.87. 1,025,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,010. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $224.66 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20. Trican Well Service has a 52-week low of C$0.71 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.00.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.