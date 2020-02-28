SCRIV NETWORK (SCRIV) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges

SCRIV NETWORK (CURRENCY:SCRIV) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 28th. One SCRIV NETWORK coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. Over the last week, SCRIV NETWORK has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. SCRIV NETWORK has a total market cap of $8,664.00 and $31.00 worth of SCRIV NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

SCRIV NETWORK Profile

Get SCRIV NETWORK alerts:

SCRIV NETWORK (CRYPTO:SCRIV) is a PoW + Masternodes coin that uses the TRIBUS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 10th, 2018. SCRIV NETWORK’s total supply is 42,007,077 coins and its circulating supply is 24,744,362 coins. The official message board for SCRIV NETWORK is steemit.com/@scriv. SCRIV NETWORK’s official website is scriv.network. SCRIV NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @scriv_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SCRIV NETWORK is /r/SCRIV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SCRIV NETWORK Coin Trading

SCRIV NETWORK can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRIV NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SCRIV NETWORK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRIV NETWORK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SCRIV NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SCRIV NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.