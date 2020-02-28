Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,101,907 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 792,227 shares during the quarter. SEA makes up 4.6% of Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.64% of SEA worth $84,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $216,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the third quarter worth $31,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 760.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 155,799 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,822,000 after buying an additional 137,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SEA by 423.3% during the third quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 531,134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $16,439,000 after buying an additional 429,635 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SE traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.87. The company had a trading volume of 21,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. Sea Ltd has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $52.51. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.50 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on SEA from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

