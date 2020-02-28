Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) Holdings Raised by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,906 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,765 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,412 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 37.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Seagate Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cfra lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Shares of NASDAQ STX opened at $48.36 on Friday. Seagate Technology PLC has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $64.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.83.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The data storage provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology PLC will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 2,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $136,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,697,430. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $302,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,612 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,820 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

