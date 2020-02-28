Sealchain (SEAL) Price Hits $0.0103

Sealchain (CURRENCY:SEAL) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Sealchain has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $199,777.00 worth of Sealchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sealchain token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000120 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and LBank. In the last week, Sealchain has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sealchain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00049432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00495903 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $572.04 or 0.06657288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00062886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00028857 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00005506 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00011433 BTC.

About Sealchain

Sealchain (CRYPTO:SEAL) is a token. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2018. Sealchain’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,813,492 tokens. Sealchain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sealchain’s official website is sealchain.io.

Buying and Selling Sealchain

Sealchain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sealchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sealchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sealchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sealchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sealchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.