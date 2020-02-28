Seaport Global Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Welbilt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.90.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.51 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 45.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WBT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $12.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of 1.57. Welbilt has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,127,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,038,737 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 13.8% during the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 6,559,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,595,000 after buying an additional 794,700 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,907,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,431,000 after acquiring an additional 775,715 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,412,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,657,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after acquiring an additional 426,950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.