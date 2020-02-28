Sei Investments Co. Acquires 3,045 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,655 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Coherent worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Coherent by 129.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Coherent by 401.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total transaction of $75,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,492.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total value of $582,047.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,925. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on Coherent from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Coherent in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.67.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $126.17. The company had a trading volume of 27,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.04 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.69. Coherent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.53 million. Coherent had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 6.46%. Coherent’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

