Sei Investments Co. Acquires 5,010 Shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group PLC (NYSE:BBL) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 19,805 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,035 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBL traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $36.67. 3,294,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,422,427. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $44.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BHP Group PLC has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $51.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

BBL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

