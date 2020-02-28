Sei Investments Co. Acquires 62,290 Shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) by 20.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 365,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,290 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the first quarter worth $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH by 65.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH alerts:

Shares of CMO traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 192,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.61, a current ratio of 10.32 and a quick ratio of 12.19. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. The firm has a market cap of $767.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.71.

CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH (NYSE:CMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 7.95%. The firm had revenue of $74.28 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th.

About CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

See Also: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAPSTEAD MTG CO/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.