Sei Investments Co. Boosts Position in Box Inc (NYSE:BOX)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) by 125.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,104 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,297 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.10% of BOX worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 13.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BOX by 11.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $2,176,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BOX by 10.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in BOX in the third quarter valued at $421,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

BOX traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $16.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,964. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.40. Box Inc has a 1 year low of $12.46 and a 1 year high of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day moving average is $16.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.28. BOX had a negative return on equity of 577.11% and a negative net margin of 20.73%. The company had revenue of $183.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.53 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Box Inc will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on BOX from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.13.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

