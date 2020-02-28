Sei Investments Co. Boosts Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 87.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,669 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of Acceleron Pharma worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foresite Capital Management I LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock traded up $3.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.86. 33,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,486. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $95.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.38 and a 200-day moving average of $53.46. The company has a current ratio of 14.02, a quick ratio of 14.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XLRN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $90.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $73.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.29.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $595,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,426 shares in the company, valued at $524,219.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,920 shares of company stock worth $1,434,502 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.