Sei Investments Co. Buys 126,397 Shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Enel Americas by 9.2% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 125,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 30,779 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 635,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 410,084 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Americas by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enel Americas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Institutional investors own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENIA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,522. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.59. Enel Americas SA has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $11.21.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

Enel Americas Company Profile

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.