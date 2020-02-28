Sei Investments Co. Buys 23,379 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,379 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.12% of Alamos Gold worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AGI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after acquiring an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,064,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,540,000 after acquiring an additional 386,987 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,287,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,724 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,522,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,832,000 after buying an additional 697,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

AGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.58.

Shares of AGI stock traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $5.70. 749,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,905,574. Alamos Gold Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.98.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alamos Gold Inc will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

