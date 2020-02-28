Sei Investments Co. Buys 25,708 Shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS)

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,078 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,708 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.07% of Dicks Sporting Goods worth $2,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 4,185.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,247,758 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $50,921,000 after buying an additional 1,218,642 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,823,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after buying an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 187.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 415,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,963,000 after buying an additional 270,899 shares in the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DKS traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $36.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,553,292. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods Inc has a 1-year low of $31.27 and a 1-year high of $49.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day moving average is $41.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.69.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dicks Sporting Goods Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

