Sei Investments Co. Buys 27,797 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265,574 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,797 shares during the period. Apple makes up 1.1% of Sei Investments Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $371,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Apple by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAPL. Bank of America increased their target price on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.33.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $269.49. 77,402,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,488,692. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.50 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $1,168.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.