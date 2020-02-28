Sei Investments Co. Buys 34,353 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 156.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,353 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.08% of Energizer worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Energizer by 181.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Energizer alerts:

ENR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Energizer from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Energizer from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Energizer from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.46.

In other news, SVP John J. Drabik sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $103,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,853 shares in the company, valued at $354,505.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ENR traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.06. 71,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 806,276. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.45, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.81. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.54 and a one year high of $53.84.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $736.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.33 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 0.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR).

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.