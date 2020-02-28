Sei Investments Co. Buys 48,114 Shares of Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 266.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,114 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.28% of Arco Platform worth $2,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Arco Platform in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Castleark Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 19.1% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Arco Platform by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,243,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Arco Platform by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,441,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,806,000 after buying an additional 295,760 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

ARCE traded down $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.00. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,694. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Arco Platform Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.19 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $47.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.92, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.45.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $17.81 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Arco Platform from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Arco Platform from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE).

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.